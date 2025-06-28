7 arrested after lengthy drug investigation in Logan County

(From left, top row) Brian Mees, Roscelle Clark, Jeffrey Clark, Tonja Parsley (From left, bottom row) De' Andre Tucker, Chase Whiting, Timothy Clark

BELLEFONTAINE, Logan County — Seven people were arrested as a result of a months-long drug investigation in Bellefontaine on Friday, according to Bellefontaine Police Department Chief Christopher Marlow.

Authorities with the Bellefontaine police and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office executed several drug-related search warrants Friday evening.

The following individuals were arrested as part of the investigation:

Chase Whiting, 34

Brian Mees, 49

De’ Andre Tucker, 46

Jeffery Clark, 63

Tonja Parsley

Timothy Clark, 66

Roscelle Clark, 63

The first search and arrest warrants were served at Mees’ residence in the 400 East Auburn Avenue around 7:20 p.m.

Marlow said evidence of “drug trafficking” was found on scene.

Mees, Tucker and Whiting were taken into custody after this search.

Marlow said Whiting tried to run away, but was quickly stopped by Bellefontaine Police K9 Pyro and his handler K9 Officer Hosteler.

Whiting was transported to an area hospital for injuries related to the dog bite, but was released into police custody.

Authorities then served warrants at a house in the 400 block of North Detroit Street, which is the residence of Jeffrey, Timothy and Parsley.

Additional “evidence of drug trafficking” was found at the house, Marlow said.

Jeffrey, Timothy, Roscelle and Parsley were arrested at this address.

The last drug-related search warrants were served at two apartments in the 400 block of Kristina Drive.

Marlow said these apartments are associated with Whiting and evidence “supporting the investigation” was located.

Authorities didn’t find anyone at either apartment.

All seven people were booked into the Logan County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed, according to Marlow.

No officers or deputies were injured during these operations.

