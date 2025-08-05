MIAMI VALLEY — The 7 Circle of Kindness School Supply Drive returns today to benefit Crayons to Classrooms.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz is taking you through everything you need to know about how you can help today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The mission of Crayons to Classrooms is to secure and distribute essential school supplies to teachers of at-risk students across the Dayton region.

They want to make sure that every child has the tools to thrive.

This Dayton-based nonprofit serves Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties.

Hershovitz says Crayons to Classrooms lets teachers come through and grab all the supplies they need. This includes notebooks, crayons, and pencils, as well as items you may not think of, like socks.

“Teachers are more than teachers these days,” said Carlye Rausch, Director of Programs at Crayons for Classrooms. “Teachers are mental health therapists, they’re counselors, they are moms, they are nurses.”

Our teams will be accepting donations between 10 AM and 6 PM. Look for the WHIO-TV, WHIO Radio, or Crayons to Classrooms tent in the parking lot.

Help us ensure local students return to school fully equipped to succeed!

ITEMS NEEDED THE MOST:

Backpacks

Colored pencils

Crayons

Facial tissue

Folders

Glue/glue sticks

Markers

70ct spiral notebooks

Index cards

Filler paper

Pencils

Children’s scissors

Construction paper

OTHER WAYS TO SUPPORT:

Make a financial donation HERE

Crayons to Classrooms Walmart Spark Good wish list

Crayons to Classrooms Amazon wish list

If you are willing to donate your time as a volunteer, host a fundraiser benefiting the organization, or get involved in any other way, please contact Crayons to Classrooms directly HERE.

About WHIO-TV 7 Circle of Kindness

7 Circle of Kindness was born out of a sense of responsibility to our community. It is a WHIO-TV initiative serving communities with seven pillars that focus on things important to our viewers, including education, peace, environment, diversity, and more. 7 Circle of Kindness is sponsored by Morris Home, Ashley, and Resident Home Association.

For questions about this event or the WHIO-TV 7 Circle of Kindness program, please get in touch with Niki Mayakova at ksenia.mayakova@cmg.com.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group