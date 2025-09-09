7 Circle of Kindness Sickle Cell Blood Drive

DAYTON — The American Red Cross Miami Valley Chapter, along with 7 Circle of Kindness, will host a blood drive in support of Sickle Cell Awareness.

The blood drive will be held on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, starting at 8 a.m. and running through 6 p.m. The event will be held at the American Red Cross Miami Valley chapter located at 370 W. First Street in Dayton.

September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month, which is a time to raise awareness about sickle cell disease, a genetic blood disorder that affects millions of people worldwide.

The Sickle Cell Initiative was launched by The Red Cross in 2021 to increase the number of black blood donors. As part of the Sickle Cell Initiative, the Red Cross currently tests all blood donations for the sickle cell trait from self-identified African Americans.

Recently, the screening was expanded to include those who identify as multiracial, for sickle cell trait, to provide an additional health insight for donors. It is not intended to be a diagnostic tool; it provides awareness to be discussed with their medical provider.

Donors can expect to receive results of the blood screenings within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor app and the online donor portal at redcrossblood.org.

More than 80% of the population has a positive blood type and can receive O positive blood. Type O blood is the most often in critical supply as it is often needed by hospitals. Type O negative is the universal blood type and can be transfused to anyone who needs blood.

To schedule an appointment with the Red Cross, visit www.redcrossblood.org and type the sponsor code “7Circle.”

For all donors who come to give blood, they will receive a $20 Amazon gift card by email, plus an additional $10 Amazon gift card by email from the Red Cross.

7 Circle of Kindness is sponsored by Morris Home and Ashley and Resident Home Association, RHA.

