7 Circle of Kindness telethon to be held tonight to raise money for children’s beds

DAYTON — Thousands of children in Ohio lie down to sleep each night on the floor, in a chair, or sharing a bed with another family member, depriving them of the good night’s sleep they need.

Tonight, Secret Smiles and Morrie Furniture will team up to raise money for the annual event every December. Starting at 5 p.m. tonight through 7:30 p.m., WHIO-TV viewers can call 1-937-259-2050 to donate to this amazing cause and organization.

Morris Furniture Company and its local partners, United Way of the Greater Dayton Area and Secret Smiles of Dayton, work to solve this ongoing problem and raise awareness of the need for beds for children through Hope to Dream.

This annual event provides 50 children with a bed of their own and helps ensure children across the Miami Valley receive the quality sleep they deserve.

With more families having difficulty providing their children with basic needs, such as having a bed of their own, Larry Klaben, Chairman & CEO of Morris Furniture Company, believes it is important to increase the support we provide to families in our community.

Morris Furniture Company has been working with area agencies throughout Dayton, Cincinnati, and Columbus since 2001 through the Kids Dream Too & Hope to Dream programs and has helped more than 20,000 children receive a bed of their own. Morris Furniture Company is now part of Ashley Industries’ worldwide program that has gifted over 200,000 beds to kids since 2010.

Tracy Janess, President of Secret Smiles of Dayton, shared, “Since 2001, we have come in contact with thousands of children who now, thanks to the generosity of strangers, have a warm and secure place to sleep at night. More than 10,000 beds and cribs have been provided to Dayton area children over the last 24 years, thanks to our volunteers and community donations.

Max Klaben, Morris Furniture Company Vice President of Sales, shared, “We have partnered with Secret Smiles of Dayton from the beginning. Every child needs a bed, so producing these events helps kids in need receive a bed of their own.”

There is a huge need for beds throughout America. A good night’s sleep is a vital part of learning, living, and happiness. Morris Furniture Company, Secret Smiles, and United Way are proud to sponsor an event that touches so many lives in the Dayton community.

©2025 Cox Media Group