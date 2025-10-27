7-year-old boy killed in accidental shooting in Ohio

Stock image of police lights. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images
By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — A 7-year-old boy was killed in an accidental shooting in Columbus Sunday night, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

The shooting happened after 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of Grandview Avenue near West 5th Avenue.

WBNS-10 TV reported that the boy got hold of the weapon that wasn’t secured and accidentally shot himself.

This incident remains under investigation by the Columbus Division of Police and will be presented to the prosecutor’s office for consideration of charges.

