71-year-old man driving tractor dies after crash in Ohio

71-year-old man driving tractor dies after crash in Ohio FILE PHOTO: 71-year-old man driving tractor dies after crash in Ohio (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

PICKAWAY COUNTY — A man driving a tractor was hit and killed in Ohio on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that its communication center received a call around 1:44 p.m. of a crash involving a tractor.

It happened around Walnut Creek Pike and Hagerty Road in Walnut Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

The tactor’s driver, 71-year-old Roger Diehl, died at a hospital.

TRENDING STORIES:

When deputies arrived, they found that Diehl drove his New Holland Tractor TC40D on Hagerty Road. He stopped at a stop sign and then pulled out in front of a gray 2006 gray Nissan going southbound when the crash happened.

Medics took the Nissan driver, Genevieve McIntyre, to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Diehl was transported to a Columbus hospital. He died from his injuries on Monday night, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!