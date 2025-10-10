71-year-old man facing charges after allegedly offering teen drugs for sex

Drugs for Sex Arrest Michael Codispoti | Contributed Photo/Montgomery County Jail
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A 71-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly tried offering drugs to a teen in exchange for sex.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz takes a look at the video showing the interaction LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Lacey Kincaid told News Center 7 that her 13-year-old daughter was approached by a man in a car on Monday night.

That’s when her daughter started recording the man. In the video, the man asks the teen if she liked crack.

The teen then ran home, and her mother called the police.

Police arrested 71-year-old Michael Codispoti, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of compelling prostitution and importuning.

“He doesn’t need to be on the streets if he’s gonna, if he’s gonna proposition young children in that kind of way. That’s just sick,” Kincaid said.

Codispoti is being held in Montgomery County Jail and is due back in court next week.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!