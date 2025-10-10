71-year-old man facing charges after allegedly offering teen drugs for sex

DAYTON — A 71-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly tried offering drugs to a teen in exchange for sex.

Lacey Kincaid told News Center 7 that her 13-year-old daughter was approached by a man in a car on Monday night.

That’s when her daughter started recording the man. In the video, the man asks the teen if she liked crack.

The teen then ran home, and her mother called the police.

Police arrested 71-year-old Michael Codispoti, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of compelling prostitution and importuning.

“He doesn’t need to be on the streets if he’s gonna, if he’s gonna proposition young children in that kind of way. That’s just sick,” Kincaid said.

Codispoti is being held in Montgomery County Jail and is due back in court next week.

