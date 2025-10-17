71-year-old man formally charged after allegedly offering teen drugs for sex act

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A 71-year-old man has been formally charged after he allegedly tried offering drugs to a teen in exchange for sex.

Michael Codispoti was indicted of importuning; charges of compelling prostitution were ignored.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a teenage girl recorded a man who allegedly tried to offer her drugs in exchange for sex.

Lacey Kincaid told News Center 7 that her 13-year-old daughter was approached by a man in a car.

That’s when her daughter started recording the man. In the video, the man asks the teen if she liked crack.

The teen then ran home, and her mother called the police.

Police arrested 71-year-old Codispoti.

“He doesn’t need to be on the streets if he’s gonna, if he’s gonna proposition young children in that kind of way. That’s just sick,” Kincaid said.

Codispoti is due next in court on Oct. 21.

