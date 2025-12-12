71-year-old man who allegedly offers teen drugs for sex pleads guilty

Drugs for Sex Arrest
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A 71-year-old man pleaded guilty after he allegedly tried offering drugs to a teen in exchange for sex.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a teenage girl recorded a man who allegedly tried to offer her drugs in exchange for sex.

Michael Codispoti pleaded guilty to one count of attempted corruption, another with drugs, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s office.

In October, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly approached by Codispoti while he was in a car.

The 13-year-old girl started to record the man, and in the video, Codispoti allegedly asks her if she liked crack.

The teen then ran home, and her mother called the police.

He will be sentenced on Jan. 6, 2026.

Codispoti is not in the Montgomery County Jail.

