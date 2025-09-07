71-year-old woman injured following 2-vehicle crash in Darke Co.

DARKE COUNTY — A woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Darke County on Sunday morning.
Deputies and medics responded just after 10:30 a.m. to U.S. 127 and Kruckeberg Road on reports of a crash, according to a Darke County Sheriff’s sergeant.
Medics transported Denise Best, 71, to an area hospital with minor injuries.
An initial investigation showed that Best drove a 2014 Toyota Camry northbound on U.S. 127.
She attempted to turn onto Kruckeberg Road but failed to yield to a 2017 GMC 1500 driven by Donald Spencer, 58, when the vehicles struck, the sergeant said.
Spencer and his passenger were treated and released at the scene.
