71-year-old woman injured following 2-vehicle crash in Darke Co.

By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — A woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Darke County on Sunday morning.

Deputies and medics responded just after 10:30 a.m. to U.S. 127 and Kruckeberg Road on reports of a crash, according to a Darke County Sheriff’s sergeant.

Medics transported Denise Best, 71, to an area hospital with minor injuries.

An initial investigation showed that Best drove a 2014 Toyota Camry northbound on U.S. 127.

She attempted to turn onto Kruckeberg Road but failed to yield to a 2017 GMC 1500 driven by Donald Spencer, 58, when the vehicles struck, the sergeant said.

Spencer and his passenger were treated and released at the scene.

