72-year-old man seriously injured in crash involving semi in Clark County

County Line Rd crash (Malik Patterson/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — A 72-year-old Springfield man was injured in a crash involving a semi on Thanksgiving.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on County Line Road near Urbana Road in Moorefield Township.

An initial investigation revealed that a 2020 International LT625 semi-trailer combination was going westbound on W. County Line Road when the driver stopped and began to back southbound onto Urbana Road.

At that time, the semi’s trailer was hit by a 2019 Dodge Journey that had also been going westbound on W. County Line Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the semi was treated and released at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

