72-year-old woman dead after mobile home fire

By WHIO Staff

DELAWARE COUNTY — A 72-year-old woman died after a mobile home fire in Ohio last week.

Around 5:50 a.m. Friday, fire crews were dispatched to Shroyer’s Mobile Homes in the 2000 block of U.S. 23 in Delaware County, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

Someone called about the fire after passing by it, according to Tri Township Fire Chief Tim Carr.

Carr said the fire seemed to have started in a bedroom, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Firefighters found a woman in the living room while battling the fire.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Her cause of death is under investigation.

It appeared that only one trailer was affected by the fire. Responding crews were able to extinguish the blaze, but the back of the mobile home sustained heavy damage, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

