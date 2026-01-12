72-year-old woman dies after being hit by SUV in church parking lot

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A 72-year-old woman has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 90-year-old woman in a church parking lot.

The crash happened at 12:05 p.m. Sunday at St. Francis de Sales Church in the 4000 block of Manchester Rd in Summit County, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The elderly driver was operating a Buick SUV, WOIO-19 reported.

Charges are pending, and the crash is being investigated by the Summit Metro Crash Response Team.

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland provided the following statement to WOIO-19:

“On Sunday, Jan. 11, a St. Francis de Sales parishioner was hit by a car in the parking lot after church and later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. The staff of St. Francis and their entire church community are heartbroken by this terrible accident. They and the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland invite everyone to keep all those impacted by this tragedy in their prayers.” — Catholic Diocese of Cleveland

