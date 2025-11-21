72-year-old woman identified after deadly hit and run

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 72-year-old woman had died after a hit-and-run in Fairfield Township on Nov. 20.

The Fairfield Township Police Department responded to a call around 9 pm for an unresponsive female in the roadway on Taylorsville Rd, according to a spokesperson.

The woman, identified as Digna Merita Arribasplata, was found critically injured from being hit by a vehicle.

The vehicle fled the scene.

From evidence found at the scene, investigators believe the vehicle is a Kia Forte GT, approximately a 2019-2024 model.

The fleeing vehicle will have damage to the side of the car and missing pieces to the front end.

If there are any witnesses or anyone with information, to contact the Fairfield Township Police Department.

