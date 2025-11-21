72-year-old woman identified after deadly hit and run

72-year-old woman identified after deadly hit and run
By WHIO Staff

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 72-year-old woman had died after a hit-and-run in Fairfield Township on Nov. 20.

The Fairfield Township Police Department responded to a call around 9 pm for an unresponsive female in the roadway on Taylorsville Rd, according to a spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The woman, identified as Digna Merita Arribasplata, was found critically injured from being hit by a vehicle.

The vehicle fled the scene.

From evidence found at the scene, investigators believe the vehicle is a Kia Forte GT, approximately a 2019-2024 model.

The fleeing vehicle will have damage to the side of the car and missing pieces to the front end.

If there are any witnesses or anyone with information, to contact the Fairfield Township Police Department.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!