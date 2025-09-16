73-year-old man dies after van crashes into pole, 2 fields before ending up in pond

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A 73-year-old Saint Paris man died in a crash that ended in a Champaign County pond Monday night.

As previously reported, the crash happened around 10:19 p.m. near the intersection of Runkle Road and Slack Road in Jackson Township.

An initial investigation revealed that Eldon Luttrell, 73, was driving a 2015 Chrysler Town & Country east on Runkle Road when it went off the south side of the road and hit a utility pole, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

From there, the van drove south into a cornfield. It then changed directions and went west through another field.

The van then drove into a nearby pond, where it had to be removed by mechanical means.

Luttrell died from his injuries at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

