74-year-old man hit, killed by drunk driver near Dayton Dragons game; Driver learns punishment

DAYTON — Jacob Ryan Kraft, 25, of West Milton, was sentenced to 4 to 6 years in prison for a deadly pedestrian strike that occurred after a Dayton Dragons game on April 19, 2024.

The incident took place when Kraft, with a blood alcohol concentration more than twice the legal limit, struck two pedestrians on Webster Street in Dayton.

One of the victims, 74-year-old Theodore Agler, died from his injuries, while a 79-year-old female survived but suffered significant injuries.

Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. stated, “The tragic death of Mr. Agler and the horrific injuries of the female victim were completely avoidable. Thankfully, the defendant was quickly apprehended and brought to justice.”

On the evening of April 19, 2024, Dayton police responded to a call reporting that two people had been struck by a vehicle as they were leaving a Dayton Dragons baseball game. Witnesses described the suspect’s truck, which led to the quick location and detention of the driver, Jacob Ryan Kraft.

Surveillance videos and eyewitness accounts revealed that the two victims were crossing Webster Street when Kraft struck them. As he fled the scene, he struck one of the victims again, who was lying on the ground.

In addition to the prison sentence, Kraft’s driver’s license will be suspended for four years, and he was ordered to pay $10,785 in restitution.

