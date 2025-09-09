79-year-old woman identified as victim in Warren County deadly shooting

By WHIO Staff

WARREN COUNTY — Authorities have identified the person killed in a shooting in Warren County over the weekend.

79-year-old Emilia Vinokur was killed in the shooting, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the shooting occurred in the 3400 block of US Route 22 around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday.

The incident was confined to the vehicle she was found in, according to the sheriff’s office.

77-year-old Gerald Olin Finley was arrested and charged with felonious assault and murder, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Vinokur lived with Finley in Deerfield Township, and there was no prior history with the couple, the sheriff’s office said.

Finley remains booked in the Warren County Jail on a $200,000 cash-only bond pending further court proceedings.

The shooting remains under investigation.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

