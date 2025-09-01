8 arrested after large gatherings, shots fired call near University of Dayton

Large gatherings, ‘multiple incidents’ prompt police presence near University of Dayton Large gatherings and “multiple incidents requiring police intervention” prompted a large police presence near the University of Dayton late Sunday night.
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Several people were arrested after large gatherings and “multiple incidents” led to a large police response near the University of Dayton late Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is working to learn more about the arrests and the response. She’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

As previously reported by News Center 7, UD sent out a campus-wide alert of “increased incidents near campus requiring police action” just before 11 p.m. on Sunday.

University officials said that there was a large gathering on Keifaber Street Sunday evening and that during the gathering, there were “multiple incidents requiring police intervention in areas surrounding campus.”

TRENDING STORIES:

A spokesperson for Dayton Police said that during this gathering, one non-student was arrested for disorderly conduct.

“Due to an increase in enforcement actions, law enforcement made the decision to clear the streets in the student neighborhood. University of Dayton police, in cooperation with the Dayton Police Department, communicated safety information to students, who were cooperative and followed directions to leave the streets and return to their residences,” the spokesperson said.

Following that and into the morning, six additional people, all of whom were not students, were arrested nearby for disorderly conduct-related offenses.

Police also said a 19-year-old was taken into custody after reportedly firing a firearm into the air off-campus.

“Throughout the evening, Dayton Police officers and UD police were actively monitoring activity on and around campus. Their presence allowed for a rapid response that mitigated potential threats and kept the area as safe as possible,” the spokesperson for Dayton Police said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!