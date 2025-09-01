8 arrested after large gatherings, shots fired call near University of Dayton

Large gatherings and “multiple incidents requiring police intervention” prompted a large police presence near the University of Dayton late Sunday night.

DAYTON — Several people were arrested after large gatherings and “multiple incidents” led to a large police response near the University of Dayton late Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is working to learn more about the arrests and the response. She’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

As previously reported by News Center 7, UD sent out a campus-wide alert of “increased incidents near campus requiring police action” just before 11 p.m. on Sunday.

University officials said that there was a large gathering on Keifaber Street Sunday evening and that during the gathering, there were “multiple incidents requiring police intervention in areas surrounding campus.”

TRENDING STORIES:

A spokesperson for Dayton Police said that during this gathering, one non-student was arrested for disorderly conduct.

“Due to an increase in enforcement actions, law enforcement made the decision to clear the streets in the student neighborhood. University of Dayton police, in cooperation with the Dayton Police Department, communicated safety information to students, who were cooperative and followed directions to leave the streets and return to their residences,” the spokesperson said.

Following that and into the morning, six additional people, all of whom were not students, were arrested nearby for disorderly conduct-related offenses.

Police also said a 19-year-old was taken into custody after reportedly firing a firearm into the air off-campus.

“Throughout the evening, Dayton Police officers and UD police were actively monitoring activity on and around campus. Their presence allowed for a rapid response that mitigated potential threats and kept the area as safe as possible,” the spokesperson for Dayton Police said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group