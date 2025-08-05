8 forced from area apartment after early morning fire

FAIRFIELD — Several people have been forced out of their apartment after a fire early Tuesday morning.

Fairfield firefighters responded after 2 a.m. to an apartment complex fire on Fawn Drive, according to WXIX TV, Fox 19, in Cincinnati.

Upon arrival, they saw fire coming from the roof and worked to keep it from spreading, firefighters told WKRC TV in Cincinnati.

Firefighters extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported, but fire officials told Cincinnati media outlets that eight people have been displaced.

The fire remains under investigation.

