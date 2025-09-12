8 students, 2 others injured in football team school bus crash in Ohio

By WHIO Staff

NORTHWOOD — Several people, including eight students, were injured after a crash involving a school bus carrying an Ohio junior high football team on Thursday.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. in Sandusky County at the intersection of Country Roads 41 and 32, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) told CBS affiliate WTOL in Toledo.

Northwood Local Schools wrote in a social media post that their junior high football team was returning from Lakota when it was involved in a bus crash.

OSHP said that the bus was traveling on County Road 32 and did not stop at a stop sign. An SUV was driving on County Road 41 and hit the bus.

The bus had 26 people on board, OSHP said.

Medics took seven students, the 67-year-old bus driver, and the SUV driver to a hospital with minor injuries. An air ambulance transported an eighth student to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, WTOL said.

“We would like to give a huge thanks to the swift efforts of our coaches, Sandusky County EMS, Helena Fire and EMS, and Sandusky Highway Patrol, as well as other first responders on scene. Also, a thank you goes out to our Ranger parents who assisted as well,” Northwood Local Schools said in a Facebook post.

The crash remains under investigation.

