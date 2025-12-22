8-year-old boy dies after house fire; 5-year-old critical

A total of nine people were hurt after crews responded to multiple fires over the span of 12 hours in Springfield on Monday.

SPRINGFIELD — An 8-year-old boy has died after a fire in Springfield.

News Center 7 previously reported that crews were called to Broadway Avenue on reports of a house fire around 11 a.m. on Dec. 15.

Two children were seriously hurt and taken to the hospital.

One of the children, an 8-year-old boy, died from his injuries on Dec. 19 at 10 p.m., according to Springfield Fire Chief Jacob King.

The other child, a 5-year-old girl, is still in critical condition and has burns to 70% of her body, according to King.

