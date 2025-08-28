8-year-old boy honored for saving his mom from violent dog attack

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local boy has been honored for saving his mother.

The Huber Heights Police Department wrote in a social media post that Grayson saved his mother from a violent dog attack.

She was hurt but made a full recovery thanks to her son.

Grayson was presented the Civic Service Award by the Chief of Police and Sergeant Culver, according to Huber Heights Police.

The award said the following:

“In recognition of your courageous and decisive actions in the face of imminent danger. Without hesitation, you responded when your mother was being attacked by a dog, retrieving a firearm from your home and neutralizing the threat with a single effective shot. Your quick thinking and calm under pressure prevented serious injury and demonstrated a commendable sense of responsibility, bravery, and protection for others.”

The department said that without Grayson’s actions, his mother would have been seriously injured.

8 year old boy honored for saving his mom Photo contributed by Huber Heights Police (via Facebook) (Huber Heights Police (via Facebook) /Huber Heights Police (via Facebook))

