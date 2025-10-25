80-year-old woman with dementia reported missing

Missing woman Dayton (Dayton Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Police are looking for an 80-year-old woman with dementia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ruth Ann Bursey was last seen around 4600 Hoover Avenue in Dayton around 3:50 p.m. Friday, according to the Dayton Police Department.

TRENDING STORIES:

Bursey has stage 4 dementia and congestive heart failure.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and white shoes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ruth Ann Bursey, please contact Dayton Police Department (937) 333-COPS (937-333-2677) or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP or on the web at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!