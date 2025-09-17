82-year-old man dies in local crash

Cruiser cam released of father, son heroin overdose Trooper with state patrol finds, attends to father and son who were in a car on I-75 in Butler County and overdosed on heroin. (Cox Media Group Ohio/archives)
By WHIO Staff

SHELBY COUNTY — An 82-year-old man is dead after a crash in Shelby County on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash occurred on State Route 66 at Fessler Buxton Road in Loramie Township around 11:30 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

A preliminary investigation found that William Seipel, 82, of Houston, was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on SR-66 when he was struck.

The spokesperson said a 74-year-old was driving a Dodge Caravan westbound on Fessler Buxton Road when they didn’t stop at a stop sign and hit Seipel.

The 82-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene of the crash, according to the spokesperson.

The driver of the Dodge was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!