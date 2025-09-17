82-year-old man dies in local crash

Trooper with state patrol finds, attends to father and son who were in a car on I-75 in Butler County and overdosed on heroin. (Cox Media Group Ohio/archives)

SHELBY COUNTY — An 82-year-old man is dead after a crash in Shelby County on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on State Route 66 at Fessler Buxton Road in Loramie Township around 11:30 a.m.

A preliminary investigation found that William Seipel, 82, of Houston, was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on SR-66 when he was struck.

The spokesperson said a 74-year-old was driving a Dodge Caravan westbound on Fessler Buxton Road when they didn’t stop at a stop sign and hit Seipel.

The 82-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene of the crash, according to the spokesperson.

The driver of the Dodge was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post.

