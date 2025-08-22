86-Year-Old brings smiles to Chick-Fil-A in Ohio small town

FINDLAY — At 86 years old, Burdette Schneider, known as B.B., is bringing his unique charm and experience to Chick-fil-A in Findlay, where he has quickly become a beloved figure among guests and staff alike, according to our news partners WTOL-TV.

B.B. joined the Findlay Chick-fil-A team just over a month ago, after leaving another chain in the area. Despite his short tenure, he has already made a significant impact, known for his dedication to customer service and teamwork.

“I’m a front-of-the-house person out here, delivering food or cleaning the tables and stuff like that, making sure all the guests are happy,” said B.B..“When I’ve come in, I would be more like, ‘OK, I’m an outsider coming in because I’m not from this area,’” said fellow employee Susan Foster. “B.B. comes in and they say, ‘Oh, it’s B.B.!’ I said, ‘I know, isn’t it great? It’s B.B.!’”

B.B. is not only focused on making customers happy but also on supporting his team. He describes the work environment as a team effort, likening it to a football team, a mentality he learned from his days playing football, WTOL-TV said.

B.B. played on Fremont’s Ross High School’s undefeated football team in the 1950s and was the starting quarterback for the freshman team at Ohio State University in 1957.

B.B. has a personal goal of paying off the house he and his wife bought in 2009, ensuring financial security for his family.

e hopes to continue working at Chick-fil-A until he is 90, driven by his commitment to service and his team.

B.B.’s presence at Chick-fil-A in Findlay exemplifies the spirit of teamwork and dedication, leaving a lasting impression on both customers and colleagues. His story is a testament to the impact of hard work and community spirit.

