86-Year-Old brings smiles to Chick-Fil-A in Ohio small town

B.B. Schneider PHOTO: WTOL-TV
By WHIO Staff

FINDLAY — At 86 years old, Burdette Schneider, known as B.B., is bringing his unique charm and experience to Chick-fil-A in Findlay, where he has quickly become a beloved figure among guests and staff alike, according to our news partners WTOL-TV.

B.B. joined the Findlay Chick-fil-A team just over a month ago, after leaving another chain in the area. Despite his short tenure, he has already made a significant impact, known for his dedication to customer service and teamwork.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“I’m a front-of-the-house person out here, delivering food or cleaning the tables and stuff like that, making sure all the guests are happy,” said B.B..“When I’ve come in, I would be more like, ‘OK, I’m an outsider coming in because I’m not from this area,’” said fellow employee Susan Foster. “B.B. comes in and they say, ‘Oh, it’s B.B.!’ I said, ‘I know, isn’t it great? It’s B.B.!’”

B.B. is not only focused on making customers happy but also on supporting his team. He describes the work environment as a team effort, likening it to a football team, a mentality he learned from his days playing football, WTOL-TV said.

B.B. played on Fremont’s Ross High School’s undefeated football team in the 1950s and was the starting quarterback for the freshman team at Ohio State University in 1957.

B.B. has a personal goal of paying off the house he and his wife bought in 2009, ensuring financial security for his family.

e hopes to continue working at Chick-fil-A until he is 90, driven by his commitment to service and his team.

B.B.’s presence at Chick-fil-A in Findlay exemplifies the spirit of teamwork and dedication, leaving a lasting impression on both customers and colleagues. His story is a testament to the impact of hard work and community spirit.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!