86-year-old man nearly loses $10k in bail scam; Police share what to look out for

ENGLEWOOD — An 86-year-old man nearly lost $10,000 in a bail scam before police stepped in.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher talks to police about how they got the man’s money back LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said the man got a phone call on Aug. 29 from an unknown person claiming to be his son, who said he had been arrested for a car accident involving a pregnant woman and needed $10,000 for bail.

Englewood Police Detective Tim Corcoran said this is a common tactic.

“They’ll call. They’ll talk real low. They’ll act like they’re crying and all in the hopes of pulling the emotions of the person they’re calling,” he said.

A second caller, posing as a court employee, instructed the resident on how to pay the money. The victim handed an envelope full of $10,000 cash to a courier who later arrived at his home.

“No court system will ever call you and ask you for money over the phone,” Corcoran said.

The man believed the call, put the cash in an envelope, and gave it to a Lyft driver sent by the scammer.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group