88 children taken into protective custody after child abuse reported at church camp

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — Nearly 100 children were removed from a church camp after reports of abuse and endangerment.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa searched two properties on June 12 and 13 after reports of child abuse and endangerment.

Investigators took protective custody of 88 children who were attendees of the Kingdom Ministry of Rehab and Recreation and the Shekinah Glory Camp.

The children were taken to an area church to meet with multiple Child Protection Workers and returned to their parents.

Deputies said an investigation is ongoing.

