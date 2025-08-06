89-year-old hurt, pet dead after dog attack

A dog attack injured an 89-year-old man and killed his pet.

HUBER HEIGHTS — A dog attack injured an 89-year-old man and killed his pet.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, an 89-year-old man and his dog were attacked by a pitbull and a chihuahua in Huber Heights on Saturday night.

“I hate to say it, but I think the dogs need to be euthanized. You can’t have dogs like that run around the neighborhood,” Aaron Bro said.

Bro lives just one street over from where the attack happened.

“We went past there before, and they’ve been jumping trying to lunge out the door,” he said.

Saturday night, a neighbor who saw the attack called 911 and told dispatchers he tried to distract the animals.

“I threw a rotisserie chicken at them to maybe get them to leave them alone and maybe eat the chicken,” the neighbor told dispatchers.

The police report named a woman as the dog’s owner.

News Center 7 found a woman with the same name and birthday listed in court documents from a 2015 dog attack in Clark County.

In the documents, the Clark County Dog Warden deemed a pit mix “dangerous” after it attacked and killed a chihuahua.

Bro said it’s a safety hazard for the neighborhood.

“It’s already happened once now, let’s just say it can’t happen again,” he said.

He said his daughter likes to play at a nearby park, but he no longer lets her go because she has to walk by the house where the dogs live.

“Play down there, hang out with their friends. It’s sad that they can’t even do that,” Bro said.

Doran’s daughter said her dad is home and will recover.

Huber Heights police gave the owner of the dogs a warning.

We will continue to follow this story.

