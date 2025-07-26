9 French bulldog puppies stolen from Ohio home

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A couple of thieves made off with nine French bulldog puppies that were stolen from an Ohio home.

The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a pair of French bulldog thieves that are on the loose, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV reported.

Two suspects, one of whom was armed, are accused of busting in a home in the Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood in broad daylight on July 15.

The suspects made off with nine French bulldog puppies, WOIO-19 TV reported.

Police say the puppies are valued at $90,000.

Police are still looking for the suspects, and the theft is under investigation.

