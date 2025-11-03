9 injured, including teens, in mass shooting at Ohio rental house

Several people, including teenagers, were injured after a mass shooting at an Airbnb in Northern Ohio early Sunday.

BATH TOWNSHIP (SUMMIT COUNTY) — Several people, including teenagers, were injured after a mass shooting at an Airbnb in Northern Ohio early Sunday.

Officers responded around midnight after multiple 911 calls reported a shooting at a rental house in Bath Township near Akron, according to our CBS affiliate, WOIO in Cleveland.

Police believe that several juveniles arrived at the home after a social media post promoted the party.

Then, an unknown shooter or shooters fired multiple shots inside the home. The gunshots hit multiple people, and they fled the scene, WOIO said.

When medics arrived, they provided first aid to the victims.

They were transported to the hospital.

Police say the ages of the victims are between 15 and 20 years old, WOIO said.

The current condition of each victim is unknown.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) and the Bath Township Police are investigating.

They are working to identify the suspects responsible for the shooting.

