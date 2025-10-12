9-year-old boy dies days after being shot in Ohio home, police say

By WHIO Staff

LANCASTER — A child has died days after being shot in an Ohio home last week.

Lancaster Police received a 911 call on October 6 around 5:30 p.m. that a child was shot, according to our news partner, WBNS TV, in Columbus.

When officers arrived, they found two children; one was not injured.

A gun was also discovered, according to Lancaster Police.

A medical helicopter transported the boy to a Columbus hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Lt. Chuck Sims from the Lancaster Police Department told WBNS on Sunday that the boy later died.

The shooting remains under investigation.

