9-year-old boy dies days after being shot in Ohio home, police say

LANCASTER — A child has died days after being shot in an Ohio home last week.
Lancaster Police received a 911 call on October 6 around 5:30 p.m. that a child was shot, according to our news partner, WBNS TV, in Columbus.
When officers arrived, they found two children; one was not injured.
A gun was also discovered, according to Lancaster Police.
A medical helicopter transported the boy to a Columbus hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Lt. Chuck Sims from the Lancaster Police Department told WBNS on Sunday that the boy later died.
The shooting remains under investigation.
