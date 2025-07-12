9-year-old boy injured after hitting bullet with hammer

FILE PHOTO: A child was killed after a statue fell on him at a luxury Arizona hotel.

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY — A nine-year-old Ohio boy was injured after he was hit by a bullet fragment after the round went off while he was hitting the bullet with a hammer.

On Thursday, just after 7 p.m., Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to reports of a nine-year-old boy who was bleeding in Wayne Township, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.

The caller, a grandparent from a neighboring residence, told 911 dispatchers that the boy had possibly cut himself, and then there was some belief that it may have been a gunshot wound.

Deputies responded to the scene and found the nine-year-old outside near a shed with his six-year-old brother, WOIO reported.

The younger brother told deputies that the nine-year-old was striking a .22 caliber bullet that they found with a hammer when it exploded, causing shrapnel to go into his arm and ankle.

The boy was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, WOIO reported.

A report will be forwarded to Tuscarawas County Job and Family Services for review as a matter of regular protocol.

