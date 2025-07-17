9-year-old hit by car while running from dog

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A 9-year-old was hurt after they were hit by a car in Dayton on Tuesday.

Around 2:30 p.m., the boy ran into the street on West Grand near North Euclid to avoid a dog, according to a Dayton police crash report.

He ran into the path of a car traveling westbound on West Grand.

The boy was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The driver was not hurt.

We will continue to follow this story.

