9-year-old hit by car while running from dog

DAYTON — A 9-year-old was hurt after they were hit by a car in Dayton on Tuesday.
Around 2:30 p.m., the boy ran into the street on West Grand near North Euclid to avoid a dog, according to a Dayton police crash report.
He ran into the path of a car traveling westbound on West Grand.
The boy was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.
The driver was not hurt.
We will continue to follow this story.
