9-year-old seriously injured after being shot inside Ohio home

LANCASTER, Ohio — A 9-year-old child was seriously injured after being shot inside a central Ohio home on Monday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers with the Lancaster Police Department were dispatched to the 400 block of Summitview Drive on reports of a child being shot, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

Upon arrival, officers found the 9-year-old child and another juvenile, who was not injured.

A gun was located at the scene, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The child was airlifted to a Columbus hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not clarify what led up to the shooting, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The shooting remains under investigation.

