9-year-old seriously injured after being shot inside Ohio home

Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city, toned in red and blue police car lights
9-year-old seriously injured after being shot inside Ohio home FILE PHOTO. (New Africa - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

LANCASTER, Ohio — A 9-year-old child was seriously injured after being shot inside a central Ohio home on Monday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 5:30 p.m., officers with the Lancaster Police Department were dispatched to the 400 block of Summitview Drive on reports of a child being shot, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, officers found the 9-year-old child and another juvenile, who was not injured.

A gun was located at the scene, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The child was airlifted to a Columbus hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not clarify what led up to the shooting, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The shooting remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!