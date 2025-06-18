90-degree temps projected during Dayton Air Show; What to do to stay cool

VANDALIA — For the third year in a row, temperatures are expected to be in the 90s for the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show.

With tens of thousands of visitors expected, organizers want to make sure people are prepared for the heat. News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz talked with CareFlight medical staff about what fans should keep in mind on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.

While the rain is helping cool things off today, when the gates open for the start of the Dayton Air Show this weekend, it’s expected to be hot.

Jessica Oakley and Lori Wenning with CareFlight have spent many years working the medical tent at the Dayton Air Show.

“We have not so fun parts of our jobs many times. And this is one of those that I really enjoy, and it’s always a fun time. Even when it’s 90-plus,” Wenning said.

With temperatures set to be in the 90s this weekend, they want people to be prepared.

