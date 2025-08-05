90-year-old man dead after crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — A 90-year-old man is dead after a crash in Trotwood on Monday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 5:35 p.m., Trotwood police were called to North Union and East Westbrook roads for a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

Kenneth Ullery, 90, was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as the person who died in the crash.

We are working to learn what led up to the crash and if anyone else was hurt.

We will continue to follow this story.

