9,000-ton freighter gets stuck on river, freed by tugboats

Stock photo river Stock photo of water. (S. Hermann & F. Richter / Pixabay.com)
By WHIO Staff

CLEVELAND — Two tugboats freed a freighter stuck on the Cuyahoga River on Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the Coast Guard, the motor vessel Sunnanvik became wedged in the canal at 12:43 a.m., CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.

The tugboats, or “mini muscle machines,” freed the freighter just before 6 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

No one on the boat was hurt.

The spokesperson for the Coast Guard also told 19 News that part of the dock was smashed when the freighter became stuck, and they will now investigate if the dock is safe.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!