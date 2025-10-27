911 call reveals new information about double murder-suicide in Miami Valley

Police believe Jacob Prichard killed his wife, Jaymee Prichard, and 25-year-old Jaime Gustitus.

MIAMI VALLEY — 911 calls reveal new information about a double murder-suicide in the Miami Valley over the weekend.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, West Milton Police Chief Doyle Wright confirmed the couple found early Saturday morning lived in Huber Heights.

However, authorities aren’t sure why Jacob Prichard drove to Miami County early Saturday, but they do believe he killed his wife, Jaymee Prichard.

They also believe he killed 25-year-old Jaime Gustitus in Sugarcreek Township.

News Center 7 obtained 911 calls that were made in Greene County about three hours before Jacob traveled north.

“I peeked my head out the door, and there was a guy on her deck. And I said ‘Hello’ and he said, ‘Get back in, we have a gun’ and he jumped off the deck and ran,” a 911 caller said.

The panicked caller brought Sugarcreek Township police to a condo at the Sugar Point New Point Homes about 2 a.m. on Saturday.

“He woke me up out of a dead sleep. He was pounding on the door with something,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

Police started their investigation after finding Gustitis dead, but it widened after West Milton police found a suspicious car in their city building’s parking lot.

Inside the trunk, officers found 33-year-old Jaymee Prichard dead.

Her 34-year-old husband, Jacob Prichard, was found next to the car dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The couple lived in Huber Heights, and the violence shocked their neighbors.

“We’re all shocked, like I’m shocked. We’re heartbroken and sick to our stomachs about all this and worried about the kids,” one neighbor previously told News Center 7.

Wright said police don’t believe the children saw or knew what happened.

Investigators in Huber Heights and Sugarcreek Township are now working with West Milton police.

They believe Jacob is responsible for killing Gustitus.

Officers haven’t revealed a motive but did identify Gustitis as an active-duty air force member and said both the Prichards worked there as civilian employees.

“I don’t know if they worked in the same building, if they did work together, I don’t know that. I just know they were working at Wright-Patterson,” Wright said.

Police said they are just at the beginning of their investigation and haven’t determined a motive at this time.

