911 caller describes shooting in local neighborhood

DAYTON — Officers continue to investigate a shooting in a Montgomery County neighborhood.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, a woman called dispatchers and said that she saw someone running.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton officers and medics responded around 8:05 p.m. to the area of E Third Street and N. Van Lear Avenue.

Dispatchers received a 911 call around 8 p.m. about the shooting.

“I just seen him running right now. I heard the shot,” the caller said.

“How many did you hear?” the dispatcher asked.

“Just one,” the caller answered.

The 911 caller described where the person ran.

“SNS Market, and sort of on Van Lear over there in that area,” she said.

The woman said that she could not see him momentarily.

“The guy who was running just ran back to the house. It’s the second house on the northwest side of Van Lear.”

A Dayton Police sergeant told our news crew that they found that person and medics transported him to an area hospital.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department to learn what happened and the person’s current condition.

We will continue to update this story.

