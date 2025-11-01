911 caller says driver went wrong way in deadly crash on I-75

At least one person is dead after a crash on Southbound Interstate 75 in Dayton early Saturday morning.

DAYTON — A 911 caller says a driver went the wrong way on Interstate 75 in a deadly crash early Saturday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, officers responded around 3:49 a.m. to I-75 southbound near Salem Avenue on reports of an injury crash.

A woman called 911 dispatchers just before 4 a.m. She claimed to have witnessed the crash.

She said a person was driving a dark-colored van and claimed not to have their headlights on.

“What happened is the car was driving that had the bumper falling off, and they didn’t have headlights on,” the caller said. “This car tried to block them so that they couldn’t turn left.”

The woman told dispatchers that they were following the driver.

“They just are going the wrong way onto (Interstate) 75,” she told dispatchers. “They went up the ramp on 75.”

At least one person was reportedly trapped in the vehicle, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher supervisor.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office also confirmed to News Center 7 that they responded to the scene.

News Center 7 is working to learn what led up to the crash and has reached out to the Dayton Police Department for more information.

We will continue following this story.

