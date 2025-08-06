911 calls details school staff’s request for help before Hershall Creachbaum’s death

DAYTON — New phone calls from Hershall Creachbaum’s school details pleas for help and requests for a welfare check prior to his death.

The first caller asked dispatchers to send police to Creachbaum’s house to check on him and his 11-year-old sister.

The caller reported previous bruising on Creachbaum and that “the 11-year-old has said that they are often without food.”

