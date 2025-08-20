UPDATE: 911 lines operational in Miami County

911 call -
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI COUNTY — UPDATE @ 4:30 p.m.

The 911 lines are back up and running in Miami County after a short outage.

Those with an emergency in the county can call 911 again.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

INITIAL REPORT:

The 911 lines are down in Miami County on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Miami County Communication Center said as of 4:30 p.m., all of their 911 lines are down.

This is impacting all police, fire, and EMS agencies in the county.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with an emergency is asked to call the non-emergency line at 937-440-9911.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!