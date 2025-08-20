UPDATE: 911 lines operational in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — UPDATE @ 4:30 p.m.

The 911 lines are back up and running in Miami County after a short outage.

Those with an emergency in the county can call 911 again.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

INITIAL REPORT:

The 911 lines are down in Miami County on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Miami County Communication Center said as of 4:30 p.m., all of their 911 lines are down.

This is impacting all police, fire, and EMS agencies in the county.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with an emergency is asked to call the non-emergency line at 937-440-9911.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group