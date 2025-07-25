911 outages reported across part of region

911 outages reported across parts of region
By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — People across parts of the region are having issues calling 911 this morning.

Around 6 a.m. on Friday, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Brightspeed is experiencing 911 outages across the state, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Brightspeed is an internet provider that offers Internet access across the country.

911 calls in Darke County are being transferred to their business lines.

“If you dial 911 and are met with voice prompts, immediately push ‘1’ to reach Dispatch,” the spokesperson said.

They said that Brightspeed is working on the issues.

We will continue to follow this story.

