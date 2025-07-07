93-year-old man reported missing in Greene County

XENIA — A 93-year-old Greene County man has been reported missing.

A missing adult alert was issued by the Xenia Greene Central Communications Center for 83-year-old Vernon Slone of Xenia.

Slone left his residence on Dee Anne Drive on foot around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night and has not returned.

He suffers from dementia and requires medication, and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Slone is a white male, is 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds.

He has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

If you see him, call or dial 911 or contact the Xenia Greene Central Communications Center at (937) 372-9901.

