95-year-old woman dies in Dayton crash

DAYTON — A 95-year-old woman died after being involved in a crash in Dayton earlier this week.

Thelma Booker died following a crash that happened late Wednesday morning at the intersection of Hoover Avenue and Genesis Way, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and a Dayton Police Department crash report.

It happened when a 2004 Toyota Sienna was going east on Hoover and attempted to make a left turn onto Genesis Way.

Police wrote in the report that the Sienna failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic and ran into a 2014 Toyota Corolla that had been going west on Hoover Avenue.

The driver of the Corolla, a 70-year-old woman, and Booker were both transported from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital.

Booker died from her injuries at the hospital.

The driver of the Sienna was transported to Kettering Health Dayton for treatment of possible injuries.

We’re working to learn more about the conditions of both drivers.

