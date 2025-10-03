97-year-old dead after area UTV crash

MERCER COUNTY — A 97-year-old man is dead after a crash in Mercer County on Friday.

Around 1:30 p.m., deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office were called to a crash on US-33 just east of Oregon Road.

An investigation found Donald Blair, 97, was driving a Polaris Ranger UTV north down Farm Lane.

Blair failed to yield to oncoming traffic and went into the path of a westbound Cheverlet van.

Blair was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital.

Several adult passengers were in the van, but they were not hurt.

This would be the fifth fatal crash in Mercer County this year.

