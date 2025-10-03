97-year-old dead after area UTV crash

MERCER COUNTY — A 97-year-old man is dead after a crash in Mercer County on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 1:30 p.m., deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office were called to a crash on US-33 just east of Oregon Road.

An investigation found Donald Blair, 97, was driving a Polaris Ranger UTV north down Farm Lane.

TRENDING STORIES:

Blair failed to yield to oncoming traffic and went into the path of a westbound Cheverlet van.

Blair was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital.

Several adult passengers were in the van, but they were not hurt.

This would be the fifth fatal crash in Mercer County this year.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group