Accidental shooting sends 1 to the hospital

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One person was injured in a reported accidental shooting on Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 100 block of Infirmary Road on reports of a shooting shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

TRENDING STORIES:

When they got to the scene, deputies found that there had been an accidental shooting.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was being treated at Miami Valley Hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!