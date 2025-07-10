Police chase on I-75 ends in crash

Chase ends in crash on I-75 in Troy

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A multi-county chase ended in a crash on Interstate 75 Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 has a crew keeping tabs on the chase and will have the latest tonight on News Center 7 starting at 5:00.

The chase started shortly before 11 a.m. in Montgomery County.

TRENDING STORIES:

The chase was on surface streets before the suspect vehicle got onto northbound I-75.

Cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation showed at least a dozen officers from multiple jurisdictions chasing the vehicle.

The chase crossed into Miami County, eventually ending in a crash near State Route 41 in Troy.

At least two lanes on northbound I-75 are blocked.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to provide updates.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group