Police chase on I-75 ends in crash

Chase ends in crash on I-75 in Troy (OHGO)
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A multi-county chase ended in a crash on Interstate 75 Thursday morning.

The chase started shortly before 11 a.m. in Montgomery County.

The chase was on surface streets before the suspect vehicle got onto northbound I-75.

Cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation showed at least a dozen officers from multiple jurisdictions chasing the vehicle.

The chase crossed into Miami County, eventually ending in a crash near State Route 41 in Troy.

At least two lanes on northbound I-75 are blocked.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to provide updates.

