Active shooter reported on Emory University’s campus; Officer in critical condition

Active shooter reported at Emory University (WSB-TV)
By WHIO Staff

ATLANTA — UPDATE @ 6:10 p.m.:

An officer is in critical condition after a reported active shooter at the campus of Emory University in Atlanta.

The officer was shot and is in critical condition at Emory University Hospital, according to our sister station at WSB-TV.

We will continue to follow this story.

INITIAL REPORT:

An active shooter has been reported on the campus of Emory University in Atlanta, according to our sister station WSB-TV.

The Emory College of Arts and Design posted on X that the shooter was near Emory Point.

Grady Memorial Hospital said a wounded officer has been taken to Emory University Hospital, according to WSB-TV.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show a major police presence.

Dozens of police and other emergency response vehicles are at the scene. Officials have not released details on other injuries at this point.

The school told everyone to shelter in place in a post on X.

The campus is also near the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

