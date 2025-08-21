UPDATE: Report of campus shooter at Villanova University a ‘cruel hoax,’ university president says

Villanova Reported Shooting Police gather at the Villanova University campus where an active shooter was reported Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)
By WHIO Staff

VILLANOVA, Pa — UPDATE:

A report of a shooter on Villanova University’s campus was a “cruel hoax,” the school’s president said Thursday.

“There was no active shooter, no injuries, and no evidence of firearms on campus,” the Rev. Peter M. Donohue said in an emailed statement.

INITIAL REPORT:

Police responded Thursday to a report of an active shooter on the campus of Villanova University in Pennsylvania.

Students shared a text from the Villanova alert system that told them to lock and barricade doors and move to secure locations, the Associated Press reported.

A second alert from Villanova officials warned people to stay away from the law school.

In a post on X, Radnor Township told nearby residents and students to shelter in place. No other information was given.

We will continue to follow this story.

